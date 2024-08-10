Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘I’m very proud of myself’: Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles on her time in Paris August 8, 2024 / 06:04

Jordan Chiles may lose Olympic bronze in floor exercise after sport court ruling

An initial score change, which bumped Chiles up to third place ahead of two Romanian gymnasts, has led to intense harassment on social media, USA Gymnastics said.

Aug. 10, 2024, 3:39 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post