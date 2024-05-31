After his conviction, Trump remains as obstinate as ever

Fresh off his criminal conviction, former President Donald Trump held a press conference Friday morning in which he rehashed his gripes with the “unfair” trial and “tyrant” Judge Juan Merchan, while repeating the same old racist rants against migrants entering the country.

Speaking in front of reporters and an audience of supporters at Trump Tower, Trump said the witnesses called by his defense team were “literally crucified” by Merchan, whom he described as a “devil.” And Trump insisted again that he wanted to testify.

“The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify, for anybody — if it were George Washington — don’t testify because they’ll get you in something that you said slightly wrong, and then they sue you for perjury,” he said. “I would have loved to have testified.”

