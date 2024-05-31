Opinion

‘His own worst enemy’: Trump post-verdict remarks riddled with lies and attacks May 31, 2024 / 04:39

After his conviction, Trump remains as obstinate as ever

In his first press conference after he was found guilty of a crime, Trump repeated his same old talking points.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post