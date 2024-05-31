Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump verdict forces a crucial decision for Biden

The Biden campaign needs to connect the verdict in Trump's hush money trial to his larger pattern of misbehavior.

Historic first: Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial May 30, 2024 / 11:54
By  Alicia Menendez  and  Evan Brechtel
Alicia Menendez

Alicia Menendez

Alicia Menendez is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. She is also the host of the “Latina to Latina” podcast and the author of “The Likeability Trap: How to Break Free and Succeed As You Are.”

Evan Brechtel

Evan Brechtel is a segment producer on MSNBC's "The Weekend."