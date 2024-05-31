The Trump verdict forces a crucial decision for Biden

On Thursday, a dozen people of varying ages, professions and backgrounds made a decision that could change the course of history.
After six weeks, the jury in the hush money trial of Donald Trump found a former (and potentially future) president of the United States guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Despite its historical importance, a significant number of people tuned out the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden chose not to emphasize Trump’s legal woes, hoping to avoid further politicizing the already heavily politicized trial.
When the verdict came down, Biden’s initial response was fairly minimal, consisting of a brief statement from a campaign spokesman that “no one is above the law.”
NBC News recently reported that the Biden campaign is considering a more aggressive stance going forward. A small preview of that came during closing arguments, when the campaign for the first time tapped prominent supporters, including Capitol Police officers and actor Robert De Niro, to deliver comments against Trump on the courthouse steps.
Tackling the former president’s legal troubles head-on carries some built-in risk. Trump has described legal cases against him as “the greatest witch hunt of all time” (apparently forgetting there was an actual witch hunt on American soil that resulted in the deaths of 25 people). He has falsely claimed the various charges against him were orchestrated by Biden to persecute him and interfere with the November election.
If the Biden campaign chooses to lean into the conviction, Trump will no doubt seek to use that as proof that he is a victim of politics.
Biden can offset this by focusing on the jury, arguing that the decision was rendered not by political elites but by a jury of Trump’s peers. He can broaden the case to emphasize that it’s just the latest incident in a pattern of falsifying business records, painting a disturbing portrait of a man who does not believe that the rules apply to him.