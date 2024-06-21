Trump’s promise to give foreign graduates in the U.S. green cards is an empty one

Donald Trump claimed he would offer green cards to foreign students in the U.S. once they graduate, a proposal that stands in stark contrast to his extreme anti-immigration platform — and a pledge that will likely amount to nothing.

“What I want to do, and what I will do, is: You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country,” Trump said on a Thursday episode of “All-In,” a tech podcast hosted by major Silicon Valley investors.

“And that includes junior colleges, too,” he added. “Anybody graduates from a college — you go in there for two years or four years, if you graduate or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country.”

Trump, who has been aggressively trying to court Silicon Valley investors and executives, said he’d intended to push for that policy when he was in office, but then the Covid pandemic took over. “It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, from the greatest schools, and lesser schools that are phenomenal schools also,” he said.