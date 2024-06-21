Opinion

Not just Taylor Swift tickets: How scalping became a cultural scourge

From concerts to New York City restaurant reservations, the bloated resale economy is in desperate need of reform.

Bipartisan Senate hearing held on Ticketmaster’s role in ticket industry January 24, 2023 / 05:08
By  Ari Bernick

Ari Bernick

Ari Bernick is a production assistant on the MS NOW social team. She studied history and journalism at Northwestern University.