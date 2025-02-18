Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Debunked explanations for Musk’s reckless firings expose true goal of wrecking the government February 18, 2025 / 08:26

In court filing, White House says Musk isn’t actually leading DOGE

For several weeks, Team Trump said Elon Musk was overseeing the DOGE effort. But in a curious court filing, the White House’s line changed dramatically.

Feb. 18, 2025, 12:15 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post