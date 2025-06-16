Opinion

Fmr. acting FAA chief: ‘Air control system is safe,’ but ‘starting to see a little bit of cracks’ May 17, 2025 / 04:38

Trump’s pick to lead the FAA has portrayed himself as a certified commercial pilot. He isn’t.

Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford’s official biography falsely said he holds a commercial pilot rating, according to reports.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

