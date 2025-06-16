Trump’s pick to lead the FAA has portrayed himself as a certified commercial pilot. He isn’t.

After multiple aviation catastrophes and troubling reports of problems at airports across the country, it’s safe to say that many Americans have been hopeful — if not optimistic — that the Trump administration would install a steady-handed, trustworthy leader at the beleaguered Federal Aviation Administration.

The fact that President Donald Trump has selected an individual for the job who seems to have inflated his credentials doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The Air Current, an aviation outlet, appears to have been first to report on Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford’s false portrayal of himself as a commercial pilot, and Politico shined more light on the nominee for FAA chief over the weekend. According to Politico:

President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration long described himself in his official biography as being certified to fly aircraft commercially — but records examined by POLITICO show that he does not hold any commercial license.

Bryan Bedford’s biography at Republic Airways, the regional airline where he has been CEO since 1999, said until Thursday that he “holds commercial, multi-engine and instrument ratings.” (By Friday, after POLITICO’s inquiries, the word “commercial” had been removed.) The FAA registry that houses data on pilot’s licenses does not list any such commercial credentials for Bedford.

Similar language asserting commercial credentials for Bedford appeared in his Republic bio since at least 2010, according to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

Politico also highlighted footage of Bedford speaking at Liberty University in 2019, where he was introduced as someone with commercial credentials. And Bedford intimated as much during the question-and-answer portion:

When I was in Minnesota between like, 1994, 1997, I went through private, instrument, multi-engine, commercial, and by the time we got to our next labor negotiation three years later, I had all my ratings, and l’d actually been flying some of our turbine airplanes around.

So it looks like Trump’s pick to lead the FAA hasn’t been forthcoming about his true credentials. And that — after media scrutiny — he (or someone aligned with him) took action to paper over a falsehood that he allowed to linger.