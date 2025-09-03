‘The Weeknight’ co-hosts rebuke Trump’s foiled plan to deport Guatemalan children

In the early hours of Sunday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting hundreds of Guatemalan minors who entered the United States alone. The emergency order came after attorneys for the children argued their clients would face “abuse, neglect, persecution, or torture” if they were returned to Guatemala.

News of the administration’s latest mass deportation effort came under immediate criticism, including from the co-hosts of “The Weeknight.” During a discussion Tuesday, Michael Steele blasted the administration’s attempt, noting that it took place “in the cover of darkness on a holiday weekend.”

“They don’t think the American people will be sympathetic to children being snatched up in the middle of the night, put on a plane and shipped back to a country that they escaped or were sent from because their families wanted to protect them?” Steele asked. “I think somebody does need to at least ask the government, ‘Why did you feel the need to snatch these kids into the night?’”

Steele said the cruelty of the administration’s immigration crackdown shouldn’t come as a surprise. He connected the latest efforts to the family separation policy of Donald Trump’s first term. “You saw them the first time they put them in cages.”