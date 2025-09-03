Opinion

‘These aren’t numbers, these are children’: Hosts react to plan to deport Guatemalan minors September 2, 2025 / 03:47

‘The Weeknight’ co-hosts rebuke Trump’s foiled plan to deport Guatemalan children

Michael Steele blasted the administration for attempting to deport Guatemalan minors “in the cover of darkness on a holiday weekend.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

