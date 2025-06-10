The U.S. may have just entered the most dangerous chapter of the post-Roe era yet

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 8 episode of “Velshi.”

We may have just entered the most dangerous chapter of the post-Roe era to date. With new, but little-noticed, developments over recent days, it’s apparent that not only are women under greater threat of being criminalized for their pregnancies, but the health and lives of pregnant women are more endangered now than at any time since the Dobbs decision was handed down.

The health and lives of pregnant women are more endangered now than at any time since the Dobbs decision was handed down.

Since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision, draconian abortion bans have been enacted in more than a dozen states. We have seen the deadly impact of those bans. In Georgia, Amber Thurman died of sepsis after not receiving an abortion procedure, known as dilation and curettage, that could have saved her life. Also in Georgia, Candi Miller died after she was too afraid to seek medical care because of the state’s abortion ban.

In Texas, Josseli Barnica, Porsha Ngumezi and Nevaeh Crain all died after being denied proper care following miscarriages. And in the same state, Kylie Thurman lost part of her reproductive system after being turned away from a Texas hospital with an ectopic pregnancy. These are just some of the cases we know about.

To put it quite simply: Abortion is health care, emergency abortion is emergency health care — and without it, women die.

Despite that fact, last week the Trump administration revoked guidance issued by the Biden administration that directed hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of a state’s abortion laws.

So why would the Trump administration want to come after emergency abortions specifically? The ones where, if you don’t get them, you could die? Well, University of California, Davis law professor Mary Ziegler has a theory. She notes that the new guidance from the Trump administration does not just revoke the Biden-era guidance on providing emergency abortions, it also suggests that hospitals are required to protect the health of a pregnant woman’s “unborn child.”

This, Ziegler suggests, hints at a broader anti-abortion strategy. As she writes in a new piece for MSNBC: “In the longer term, the end of the Biden-era guidance may be the tip of the sword further carving up abortion protections, even in states where that right is still protected.”

Play

So not only is it dangerous to experience a pregnancy complication in the wrong state, it’s likely to get more complicated even if you live in a “safe” state.

But that is not even the end of the alarming trends in anti-abortion zealotry. Miscarriage is the most common pregnancy complication in America, affecting up to 1 in 5 pregnancies, according to the National Institutes of Health. And yet, since Dobbs was handed down, we have seen case after case of this common medical condition becoming a criminal investigation.