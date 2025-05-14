Opinion

‘Ridiculous’: George Floyd’s girlfriend reacts to far-right effort to pardon Derek Chauvin March 23, 2025 / 06:47

Trump admin faces backlash for offering former sheriff’s deputy a sweetheart plea deal

The effort to weaken the punishment for Trevor Kirk, who was convicted of assaulting a Black woman, fits a disturbing pattern in the conservative movement.

May. 14, 2025, 5:42 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

