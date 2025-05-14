Trump admin faces backlash for offering former sheriff’s deputy a sweetheart plea deal

The GOP’s jury nullification is threatening the rule of law — and public safety — in the United States.

And the Trump administration’s attempts to protect Trevor Kirk, a former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of assaulting a Black woman, from accountability is just the latest example.

On Tuesday, activists gathered in Los Angeles to denounce the administration’s apparent effort to shield Kirk from his 10-year sentence after he violently pinned down and pepper-sprayed Jacy Houseton, who had been recording him as he arrested someone else. Even though a jury found Kirk guilty of felony deprivation of rights under color of law, the new U.S. attorney overseeing the case under the Trump administration — an administration led by someone who has pledged to give law enforcement officers immunity from prosecution — has offered Kirk a plea deal that could reduce the charge to a misdemeanor and lessen his sentence to one year in prison.

This is just the most recent example in a growing list of convictions in violent attacks that Republicans have sought to effectively undo.

This is just the most recent example in a growing list of convictions in violent attacks that Republicans have sought to effectively undo.