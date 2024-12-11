Opinion

‘Bonus karmic justice’: The Onion purchases Infowars assets with help from Sandy Hook families November 14, 2024 / 09:18

Judge cancels The Onion’s purchase of Infowars

The Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, said it is “deeply disappointed” by the decision but will continue to pursue its purchase of Jones’ media empire.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

