Senate Democrats dig into the Supreme Court’s ‘ethical crisis’ in scathing new report

The report follows a 20-month probe by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. But with Republicans set to take control of the Senate, the report is unlikely to go anywhere.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

