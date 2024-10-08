The Supreme Court approved deadly bump stocks. Now it’s considering ‘ghost guns.’

Supreme Court justices will consider on Tuesday whether the government can regulate so-called ghost gun kits for making untraceable weapons at home. Perhaps surprisingly, the dispute could be understood through an analogy to Ikea furniture.

That might sound strange if you aren’t familiar with the case, called Garland v. VanDerStok. But here’s how it arises in the dispute being argued during the first week of the court’s new term.

The appeal stems from a challenge to a 2022 rule from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Through that rule, the government defends regulating the kits and parts as “firearms” by telling the justices in a brief: “If a State placed a tax on the sale of tables, chairs, couches, and bookshelves, IKEA could not avoid paying by insisting that it does not sell any of those items and instead sells ‘furniture parts kits’ that must be assembled by the purchaser.”

The same goes for guns, the government filing went on: “A company in the business of selling kits that can be assembled into working firearms in minutes — and that are designed, marketed, and used for that express purpose — is in the business of selling firearms.” The brief noted that federal law’s firearm definition includes not only an already functioning weapon but also one that “may readily be converted” to function.

Taking issue with the furniture analogy, the challengers argued in their brief that a better comparison would be to “a box containing shelves and, instead of a frame to hold them, planks of wood that had to be cut to length and drilled to do so.”

To be clear, the ATF rule doesn’t ban ghost guns. It requires traceable serial numbers, licensed dealers and background checks — just as the law does for regular guns. Among the parties backing the government’s regulation are cities, states, prosecutors, gun safety groups and the American Medical Association. On the other side are the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups and companies.

And though it’s gun-related, this isn’t a Second Amendment case. It’s more like last term’s appeal in Garland v. Cargill, in which the court struck down the bump stock ban. The 6-3 majority said there that the ATF went too far in trying to regulate the deadly devices — which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at almost the same frequency as automatic ones — under federal law. The same dynamic is at play here, with gun proponents arguing that the agency sought to wield power that Congress never gave it.