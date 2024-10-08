Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

SCOTUS heads into new term backed by ’emotional support billionaires’ October 6, 2024 / 11:59

The Supreme Court approved deadly bump stocks. Now it’s considering ‘ghost guns.’

On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments about whether federal law regulating firearms can apply to kits for making untraceable weapons at home.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post