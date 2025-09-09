Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Lachlan Murdoch gets control of Fox and WSJ media empire in new family deal September 8, 2025 / 05:02

Lachlan Murdoch to inherit control over family media empire after succession drama

News Corp announced a conclusion to the family feud over control of conservative media brands like Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post