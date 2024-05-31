Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

North West is a classic nepo baby — and a symptom of a bigger societal problem

Kim Kardashian and Ye’s eldest daughter made her stage debut last weekend to mixed reviews. But North isn't the problem here.

Kim Kardashian and North West.
Kim Kardashian and North West on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France.Sipa via AP Images
By  Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a freelance journalist who has been published in Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CNN Opinion, Playboy, Newsweek, BuzzFeed and Marie Claire, among others.