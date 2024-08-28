Ex-Nevada politician found guilty of murdering journalist

UPDATE (Aug. 29, 2024, 8:05 a.m. ET): Former Nevada politician Robert Telles was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murdering local reporter Jeff German. Telles, 47, is eligible for parole after at least 20 years in prison.

A Nevada jury has found Robert Telles, a former local politician, guilty of murdering an investigative journalist who was reporting on alleged mismanagement of Telles’ office months before he was killed.

Jurors convicted Telles of murder with use of deadly weapon on Wednesday, two days after deliberations began. As the verdict was read in court, Telles’ gaze was lowered and he shook his head.

The trial will move into the penalty phase later on Wednesday, when jurors may hear additional testimony to determine Telles’ sentence. He faces up to life in prison.

The verdict wraps a weekslong trial over Telles’ role in the gruesome killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

A former Democratic administrator of a Clark County office that handles unclaimed estates, Telles had been at the center of German’s investigation into allegations of bullying and hostility. German also reported on the then-politician’s alleged romantic relationship with a female employee. Telles denied the allegations at the time. He subsequently lost his re-election bid in the Democratic primary, and he later singled out German for criticism on social media.