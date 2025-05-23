Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘The fringe went mainstream’: Toxic masculinity surges online in the age of Trump March 28, 2025 / 07:50

GOP congressman’s reason for refusing to drink out of straws is depressing

The hypermasculinity movement is out of hand. Rep. Tim Burchett’s comment to Fox News about using straws appears to be the latest sign.

May. 23, 2025, 4:19 PM EDT

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post