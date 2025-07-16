Opinion

Trump told MAGA to be quiet about Jeffrey Epstein. Fox News obeyed.

The president’s media allies have mostly followed his marching orders.

‘Disconnected’: Does Trump realize just how bad the Epstein fallout is? July 14, 2025 / 09:48
By  Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz is a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, a progressive research center that monitors the U.S. media. His work focuses on the relationship between Fox News and the Republican Party, media ethics and news coverage of politics and elections.