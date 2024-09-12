There’s a reason Trump is amplifying lies about Haitian immigrants

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 12 episode of “Ana Cabrera Reports.”
This week, Donald Trump and his allies have continued to amplify lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, falsely claiming the community is abducting and eating their neighbors’ pets. These lies are ugly and offensive but we have to remember, Trump is doing this for a reason.
The former president is looking to plant the seeds for a second-term immigration agenda, which would include the destructive, divisive and inhumane deportation of millions of people. To do that, he has to establish these beautiful Americans as the “other” — as people who are lesser than.
But let’s just look at the facts here. Haitian immigrants have played an extraordinarily important role in boosting Springfield’s economy. The city’s downtown has been revitalized in recent years, as more Haitians have come in and helped meet the demand for labor. According to officials, Haitians now make up about 15% of the population. Along with adding to the economy, like other immigrant groups, they’re also contributing to the amazing cultural mosaic that is Ohio and the United States of America.