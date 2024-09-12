There’s a reason Trump is amplifying lies about Haitian immigrants

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 12 episode of “Ana Cabrera Reports.”

This week, Donald Trump and his allies have continued to amplify lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, falsely claiming the community is abducting and eating their neighbors’ pets. These lies are ugly and offensive but we have to remember, Trump is doing this for a reason.

The former president is looking to plant the seeds for a second-term immigration agenda, which would include the destructive, divisive and inhumane deportation of millions of people. To do that, he has to establish these beautiful Americans as the “other” — as people who are lesser than.