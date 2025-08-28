Opinion

Louisiana Republicans try to gut the Voting Rights Act

Louisiana’s Republican attorney general is urging the Supreme Court to overrule the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racist gerrymandering.

Aug. 28, 2025, 6:39 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

