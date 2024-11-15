Netflix’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight is a spectacle — but it’s so hard to look away

The more I think about it, the less Friday night’s boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Netflix makes sense to me.
I understand that in boxing spectacle sells, and the bout between the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champ and a YouTuber 31 years his junior who cosplays as a professional fighter, is the ultimate spectacle. Does the aging Tyson — whose punching power was legendary — have enough left in the tank to take down Paul? Can Paul, Gen-Z’s fighting antihero, gain some credibility as a legitimate boxer by beating what’s left of Gen-X’s Baddest Man on the Planet?
Lots of people are likely to tune in and watch that for free (or at least for no more than the cost of a Netflix subscription). But I think it says something depressing about our cultural moment and the elevation of spectacle over substance that so many people are eager to tune in.
Boxing fell off as an attraction for mainstream sports viewers a long time ago, and in this era of social media, viewers appear more excited to watch a YouTuber fight an almost 60-year-old former heavyweight champion than they are in watching a real fight between boxers who are relevant to the sport. This strikes me as symptomatic of our culture’s rejection of skill, qualifications and experience as prerequisites for taking center stage — in any profession, from the president of the United States on down.
Paul’s rise from a social media star, with only one amateur bout before going ‘pro’ by fighting an ex-hooper and old MMA stars, is connected to this trend. But the public seems disinterested in whether either fighter should be in the ring. Fans are addicted to what’s flashy, simplistic and easily consumed, not what’s substantive or might require a bit more knowledge or discernment to appreciate.
It’s likely that most people who stream tonight’s fight won’t even bother with upcoming fights like next month’s card featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis — one of the sport’s brightest young stars –defending this WBA lightweight title against contender Lamont Roach, or the upcoming rematch between two current heavyweight stars, Olexandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, where three belts are on the line. In both instances, the matchups are more compelling, the fighters more skilled and closer to their primes than Paul and Tyson.
But those fights are not nearly as easy to sell.
It’s not that I don’t get the entertainment value. Fight fans, or at least the ones boxing aficionados deride as “casuals,” have spent the decades since Tyson’s reign as champ chasing a particular high. With each passing year, the public has been less enthused with matchups between the sport’s elite technicians and more inclined to watch fights only when the main event promises to look something like the Apollo Creed vs. Ivan Drago exhibition in “Rocky IV.” That fictional bout is a lot like the Tyson-Paul fight in a way. The combatants in that 1985 film had no business being in the ring squaring off against one another. Creed, an over-the-hill ex-champ strutted into the ring to face a younger, stronger, juiced-up fighter he had no chance of beating. And the world was watching, not to see if a title changed hands and not really to see if Creed had a little bit left. They just tuned in for the show.