‘Who voted for this?’: Trump guts funding for kids history contest April 10, 2025 / 03:47

Trump tried — and failed — to cancel a student history competition

The National History Day contest was put in jeopardy after the administration abruptly terminated its grant in April.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

