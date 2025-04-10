Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors April 9, 2025 / 00:52

Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors after her absence from Trump’s inauguration

The former first lady alluded to a recent event she was “supposed to” attend and said she decided “to do what was best for me.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post