Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors after her absence from Trump’s inauguration

Former first lady Michelle Obama dismissed rumors that her marriage to former President Barack Obama is on the rocks, saying on a podcast that she is merely prioritizing herself.

In an interview on actor Sophia Bush’s podcast released Tuesday, Obama said she was making choices solely for herself these days, a freedom she didn’t afford herself before. The former first lady, whose absences from President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration led to wild speculation, also seemed to make a cryptic reference to an event that she decided to pass on in recent months.

“So I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, with a real big example of me, myself, looking at something that I was supposed to do — without naming names — and I chose to do what was best for me,” she said. “Not what I had to do. Not what I thought other people wanted me to do.”