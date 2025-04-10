Social Security ditches DOGE plan to slash phone services after public outcry

The Trump administration backed down this week from a change that would have made accessing Social Security benefits harder following backlash and confusion among recipients.

As part of a purported anti-fraud initiative, the Social Security Administration proposed in March that it would no longer allow most claims to be made over the phone, instead requiring applicants to visit agency offices to prove their identity.

That would have meant a 45-mile trip for roughly 6 million seniors nationwide, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and potentially a monthlong wait for an appointment, according to a 2024 inspector general report.

After public outcry, the agency backtracked on Wednesday, saying that all claim types can still be completed over the telephone and that only applicants flagged as potentially fraudulent would need to come in person, CNBC reported.