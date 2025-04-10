Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Is Social Security still the third rail of politics? Fmr. SSA official isn’t sure under Trump April 4, 2025 / 03:42

Social Security ditches DOGE plan to slash phone services after public outcry

The agency had been considering requiring most applicants for Social Security to travel to an office to register in person.

By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post