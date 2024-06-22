The Gateway Pundit’s founder, Jim Hoft, fumes over his failing bankruptcy plan

At the center of every conspiratorial enterprise, you’re almost certain to find someone using it to make money. We’ve seen that with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense organization, Alex Jones and his Infowars organization and Rudy Giuliani’s … entire political career.
This week, it was far-right blogger Jim Hoft’s turn to flaunt the lifestyles of the rich and truly shameless at a bankruptcy hearing for his website, The Gateway Pundit.
The site has been one of the most relentless platforms pushing Donald Trump’s false claims that widespread election fraud led to his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. Doing so has spurred multiple defamation lawsuits against the outlet, including one filed by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.
Hoft has tried, and failed, to have the suits dismissed. And now he’s seeking bankruptcy protection.
That’s how we arrived at Tuesday’s bankruptcy hearing, at which Hoft revealed the lavish lifestyle he’s been able to afford on The Gateway Pundit’s dime.