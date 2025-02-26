Opinion

House Democrat faces threat of removal after calling Trump ‘grifter’ February 26, 2025 / 04:58

James Comer threatens to boot Maxwell Frost from hearing for calling Trump ‘grifter in chief’

A House Oversight hearing turned tense, with the Republican chair accusing the Florida Democrat of disparaging the president.

Feb. 26, 2025, 6:39 PM EST

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

