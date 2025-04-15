I’ve held town halls with voters. What I’ve seen should have Republicans worried.

This is an adapted excerpt from the April 14 episode of “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

Across the country, Americans are turning up at town halls to voice their opposition to Donald Trump’s second administration. Voters are angry over Trump’s and Elon Musk’s drastic federal cuts and the complicity of Republican representatives in those efforts. As someone who has helped run several of these town halls across Florida, I’ve noticed some similar themes.

Certainly, there is palpable anxiety and unrest present. People are concerned about their individual financial security. They’re worried about Trump’s tariffs and their effect on the market and people’s retirement savings. Americans who receive Social Security, veterans benefits or other government services are scared they could lose everything. The DOGE cuts are real for many Americans, and they are concerned about how much worse things could get.

Voters want to know that their representative is fighting for them.

But fear and anxiety aside, the level of energy I’ve seen at these town halls is just remarkable. At the beginning of each event, I ask the crowd two questions. First: “Are you excited today to be a Democrat?” People roar in response. They’re excited about being a Democrat in this moment. They’re not lying down. They’re not concerned about the overall brand of the Democratic Party; they just believe in its values. They believe Democrats will provide the vessel to not just beat back Trumpism, but also offer a positive alternative.