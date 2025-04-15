Opinion

‘Do your job!’: Crowd erupts in anger as GOP lawmaker defends deportations and Signal chat March 31, 2025 / 03:31

I’ve held town halls with voters. What I’ve seen should have Republicans worried.

The level of energy I’ve seen at these events is just remarkable. There’s a political movement going on right now, and it’s a powerful thing to watch.

By  David Jolly  and  Allison Detzel

David Jolly

David Jolly, an MSNBC political contributor, represented Florida's 13th Congressional District as a Republican in the House from 2014 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Serve America Movement. Jolly left the Republican Party in 2018. 

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

