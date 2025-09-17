Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump’s EPA moves to repeal climate change ‘holy grail’ July 30, 2025 / 06:13

Marjorie Taylor Greene mixes conspiracies and religion in bid to discredit climate science

A hearing on purported weather control platformed the toxic strain of anti-intellectualism that pervades the Christian nationalist movement.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post