Marianne Williamson pitches her brand of spiritualism to Democratic leaders

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, is making a long-shot bid for chair of the Democratic National Committee, pitching herself as a “visionary” who would help the party take on the MAGA movement.

Williamson, 72, announced her campaign in an open letter to the party Thursday, laying out the need to “recognize the psychological and emotional dimensions of [Donald] Trump’s appeal” and to “create the energy to counter it.”

Known for her spiritual leanings, Williamson, who was once Oprah Winfrey’s spiritual adviser, touted her experience in “personal transformation” as a skill she would bring to the role in a post on X.

“I know something about changing people’s hearts and uplifting people’s spirits; it’s an expertise just like any other,” she wrote. “And if you don’t think emotional and psychological factors are necessary if we’re to have any hope of creating a field of energy even approaching the collective adrenaline rush of the MAGA movement, then I don’t know what to tell you.”