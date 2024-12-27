Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Marianne Williamson launches bid for DNC chair as Democrats debate future of party December 26, 2024 / 08:45

Marianne Williamson pitches her brand of spiritualism to Democratic leaders

The two-time presidential candidate — and Oprah Winfrey’s former spiritual adviser — is running for Democratic National Committee chair.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post