Democratic Maine oyster farmer to challenge Susan Collins

Next year’s race in Maine for Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ seat is a prime target for Democrats, who are seeking to flip control of the chamber. And now a 40-year-old oyster farmer and veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is joining the Democratic field.

Graham Platner’s story could be compelling to Maine voters aching for a political outsider: His only experience on Capitol Hill was as a bartender, a job he held while attending George Washington University on the GI Bill. But being a “regular working guy” is one of his strengths, Platner told MSNBC.

“Right now it feels like there’s an anti-establishment fervor amongst the working people of this state,” said Platner, who announced his candidacy on Tuesday. “Going with someone of the establishment is not going to work.”

He’s running on a platform centered around economic issues, such as housing affordability and universal health care, so it’s no surprise he cites Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as a major political influence. Yet he declines to identify with a progressive label.

“I think it’s silly that thinking people deserve health care, that makes you some kind of lefty. But I do think those working-class policies are necessary. That’s what we need to do to make this country work for working people.”

An Army and Marine veteran, Platner is calling for an end to U.S. involvement in foreign wars, and the “trillions and trillions” of taxpayer dollars spent on them. He served four combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Platner has his work cut out for him, as he is joining an already crowded primary race for Collins’ seat, which she has held since 1997. The field also includes Jordan Wood, who served as chief of staff to then-Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., along with David Costello, who challenged Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, last year.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has said she’s considering entering the race as well. Mills memorably stood up to President Donald Trump earlier this year when he threatened to withhold federal funding if her state did not comply with banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

“See you in court,” she said to Trump in a room full of governors.

Mills would be nearly 80 years old if she were to win. Platner said it’s time for a fresh face with the energy for the job.

“I just think if we keep running the same kind of playbook, we’re going to get the same results,” he said.