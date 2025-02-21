Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s First 100 Days: ‘Willing to push the boundaries’ of Congress and the courts February 10, 2025 / 07:52

Trump tells Maine’s Democratic governor, ‘We are the federal law’

The president picked a fight with Gov. Janet Mills over transgender student-athletes. It didn’t go well for him, though the exchange was illuminating.

Feb. 21, 2025, 4:05 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post