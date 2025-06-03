Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Maddow: Musk legacy seen in botched, illegal grab of independent group June 3, 2025 / 04:58

Maddow sums up Musk’s time in Washington with one metaphor

The billionaire’s black eye is only the second-best metaphor for his work in the White House.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post