Trump picks Richard Grenell as presidential envoy for special missions December 16, 2024 / 01:11

Amid DOJ scrutiny, Live Nation taps Trump ally to sit on board

The company said the choice to put Trump ally Richard Grenell on its board is about the artists and their fans. It also faces intense DOJ scrutiny.

May. 22, 2025, 6:31 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

