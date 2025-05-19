Opinion

Kentucky governor praises federal response to tornado, downplaying cuts at NWS

Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Trump administration’s response to a deadly tornado in his state, even as he worried about cuts at NWS.

May. 19, 2025, 3:05 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

