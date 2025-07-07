Opinion

Volunteers search for those missing after deadly Texas floods July 7, 2025 / 02:24

Democrats call for probe into cuts at National Weather Service after Texas floods

Sen. Chuck Schumer is pressing the NWS’s watchdog to probe whether Trump’s cuts worsened the recent catastrophe.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

