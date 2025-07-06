Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This Los Angeles Detention center could be coming to a city near you

Federal taxpayers’ dollars keep it running. The ongoing immigration raids in the city keep it full.

The right’s cruel, meme-ification of violence against immigrants July 5, 2025 / 09:12
By  Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is the executive director of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law.