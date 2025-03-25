Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘We don’t feel we have control’: How social media algorithms have warped our attention spans March 2, 2025 / 06:05

Kash Patel opens up to Congress about his crackdown on social media companies

The FBI director’s comments about working with social media companies raise all sorts of questions about that relationship.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post