Why the FDA is right about Zyn

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the marketing of 20 nicotine pouch products under the Zyn brand, including flavors like Wintergreen and the “unflavored” Chill. That authorization sparked a new round of proposed legislation, trend pieces and frustration. Meanwhile, the stock price for Philip Morris International Inc., which manufactures the smokeless product, has caught fire.
Tobacco-control professionals fought long and hard for comprehensive legislation that would give FDA regulatory oversight over tobacco products and nicotine products that do not make therapeutic claims. But Zyn has proven to be especially controversial given a series of buzzy stories about its use by young people and its seeming popularity on social media sites like TikTok. So-called “Zynfluencers” have led to fears that a new and youthful crowd could be looking to exploit the pouches for everything from long work days to clubbing. Most recently, Carrie Battan over at The New Yorker wrote about how Zyn pouches were becoming a “staple for American dudes” in a dispatch announcing “the new nicotine gold rush.”
The good news is some of these fears may be overblown, especially fears about abuse by young people.
The reality is that after being available on the U.S. market for 10 years, only 2.4% of U.S. high school students had used a nicotine pouch in the previous 30 days in 2024 (as compared to 7.8 % for electronic cigarettes).
Zyn, like other new “nicotine pouch” products, contains no tobacco. It consists of a pouch, a bit like a mini teabag, containing powdered nicotine, along with a few other ingredients such as noncaloric sweeteners and flavors. Each tin contains 15 pouches which are typically placed under the upper lip for up to an hour to allow the nicotine to be absorbed through the lining of the mouth. The amount of nicotine delivered by the 3 mg and 6 mg strength pouches is slightly higher than that delivered by 2 mg and 4 mg nicotine gum, but the peak is lower and slower than the nicotine delivered by a cigarette.
In deciding whether to authorize these products, the FDA has to scrutinize a very detailed application and assess whether it is “appropriate for the protection of public health” to allow the products to be sold on the U.S. market. This involves weighing the likely risks and benefits to the population, including youth, those not currently using any tobacco products and existing users.
The 68-page summary of the FDA’s January Zyn decision noted that the levels of 42 potentially harmful chemicals were so low in Zyn as to be undetectable. FDA officials concluded that the health risks from Zyn pouches are likely lower than potential risks from using snus (low toxicant smokeless tobacco) and the FDA has already concluded that some snus brands are significantly less harmful than cigarettes.