Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why the FDA is right about Zyn

Zyn has proven to be an especially controversial nicotine product. But there is some good news.

Growing concern over nicotine pouches July 10, 2024 / 02:30
By  Jonathan Foulds

Jonathan Foulds

Jonathan Foulds, Ph.D, is a professor of public health sciences at the Penn State College of Medicine, focusing on nicotine addiction and smoking cessation. Foulds has written and published extensively on tobacco and nicotine, and was a founding member and vice president of the Association for the Treatment of Tobacco Use and Dependence (ATTUD). 