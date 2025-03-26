Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Elon Musk and Congress are courting a financial crisis

Between the cuts to the IRS that DOGE is prompting and congressional Republican infighting, the U.S. may crash into the debt ceiling sooner than expected.

‘Nothing like I’ve ever seen before’: IRS workers laid off amid DOGE cuts February 21, 2025 / 06:05
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.