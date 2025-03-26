How Elon Musk and Congress are courting a financial crisis

President Donald Trump’s first legislative whiff of this term came before he even took the oath of office. As president-elect, he called on Congress to pause the debt ceiling — or eliminate it entirely — as it worked to avert an end-of-the-year shutdown. Lawmakers completely ignored Trump on that front, leaving the debt ceiling in place and resolving to deal with it next year.
Now the debt ceiling deadline is looming, but no one in Congress or the White House seems particularly worried about it. Indeed, the Department of Government Efficiency’s hack-and-slash tactics and congressional infighting may have brought the default date closer. If default does happen, the economic fallout would be more likely to trigger a massive recession than the “Golden Age” that Trump has promised.
The U.S. government technically breached the debt ceiling back on New Year’s Day. At that time, outgoing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen authorized “extraordinary measures” to keep payments flowing without breaching the legal limit. But, as the word “extraordinary” implies, the protocols Yellen activated can’t be used indefinitely. At some point, on a day ominously known as the “X date,” the U.S. government will be unable to borrow more money to cover its existing bills. With the full faith and credit of the United States no longer an ironclad guarantee, the resulting default would wreak havoc on the financial markets.
The Bipartisan Policy Center on Monday projected that the X date will hit sometime between mid-July and early October without congressional action. (The Congressional Budget Office is due to release its own forecast on Wednesday.) But the trusted nonpartisan think tank also cautioned that “if collections from tax season fall far short of expectations, there is a potential for heightened X Date risk in early June.”
Here’s the thing, though: While the Bipartisan Policy Center called a revenue shortfall “quite unlikely,” the odds this year are higher than might otherwise be the case. The Washington Post reported last week that “Treasury Department and IRS officials are predicting a decrease of more than 10 percent in tax receipts by the April 15 deadline compared with 2024.” That would be equal to about $500 billion in missing revenue, or over half of the entire government’s nondefense discretionary spending.
There are a few likely reasons for the reduced tax revenue, including the destruction Trump and Musk have caused inside the IRS since January. While the staffing cuts under discussion wouldn’t be implemented until the April 15 tax filing deadline, almost 20% of IRS workers could be fired in the month after it. Most of those cuts would come from newly hired enforcement staffers (brought on as part of a Biden administration push to target tax dodgers) and workers at the Taxpayer Advocate Service, which helps people solve problems with their filings. That has spawned a growing concern that tax cheats will claim wildly inaccurate deductions or simply not pay their owed amounts, content with the knowledge that nobody will be available to audit them.