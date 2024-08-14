Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

MAGA podcaster Royce White’s primary win is disastrous for Minnesota Republicans

The podcast host, a mentee of Trump adviser Steve Bannon, will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the fall.

‘Freaks and geeks:’ Meet the MAGA candidates running for office in 2024 June 18, 2024 / 07:30
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.