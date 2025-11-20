Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Nvidia is still a conquering force — as its latest earnings report attests

Nvidia’s business empire hinges on the cutting-edge computer chips it manufactures to power the data centers sprouting up from Silicon Valley to northern Virginia.

Tech companies Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon will all increase investment in AI next year October 31, 2025 / 08:38
By  Joseph Zeballos-Roig

Joseph Zeballos-Roig

Joseph Zeballos-Roig is a reporter who has covered economic policy and politics for Semafor, Business Insider and Quartz, among other publications. 