Nvidia is still a conquering force — as its latest earnings report attests

Alexander the Great was said to have cried because there were no more worlds to conquer. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang won’t be shedding such tears anytime soon.
On Wednesday afternoon, Nvidia published its earnings report for the third quarter of 2025. Analysts expected the artificial intelligence chipmaking giant to post above 50% revenue growth. Nvidia delivered and then some, posting third-quarter revenue of $57 billion, a 62% increase compared to last year.
“There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble,” Huang said on Nvidia’s earnings call. “From our vantage point, we see something very different.”
“Nvidia’s platform is the singular platform in the world that runs every AI model,” Huang said. “We run them all.”
Nvidia’s business empire hinges on the cutting-edge computer chips it manufactures to power the data centers sprouting up from Silicon Valley to northern Virginia. It has cut deals with nearly every major tech company including Google, Microsoft and Anthropic. Now, it’s setting eyes on ramping up sales of its advanced Blackwell series chip, both for domestic customers and certain foreign governments with the blessing of the Trump administration.
Despite its staggering rise, it’s worth pausing and examining the enormous spending Nvidia took to reach new heights. Questions remain whether these prominent tech firms will profit from all their speculation anytime soon. We should remain wary of a firm near the center of carousel deal-making, as it lends to other companies in the AI boom that reinvest back into Nvidia. In that closed environment, any tremor or financial shock carries a blast radius that could easily ripple across markets, real estate, debt holdings and beyond.
“History suggests when money flows in circles this tight, it’s worth asking whether we’re creating value or just passing IOUs,” financial analyst Ignacio Ramirez Moreno wrote last month as he posted an image of a surge protector plugged into itself.
Nvidia cemented a meteoric achievement in capitalism in October when it reached a $5 trillion market valuation. The previous record holder? Nvidia, when it hit a $4 trillion valuation in July. What first took two decades for the chipmaker to attain only took two months this time in adding $1 trillion as an AI behemoth.
Even as it aspires to scale even higher on the mountain of titanic numbers, Nvidia has been bleeding major investors. Softbank sold off its $5.8 billion stake, which it was channeling toward another big, expensive bet into OpenAI, the producer of ChatGPT.
Then, Peter Thiel’s hedge fund offloaded almost $100 million worth of Nvidia shares in the third quarter, per a regulatory filing. Michael Burry, famous for predicting the subprime mortgage bubble that exploded into the 2008 financial crisis, revealed earlier this month that he was betting against Nvidia.