Pro-Trump crypto bro Justin Sun embodied MAGA palm-greasing at Trump’s crypto soiree

The investor, who has put millions into the Trump family’s crypto company, reportedly left the president’s dinner with the prize of a gold watch.

May. 23, 2025, 3:49 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

