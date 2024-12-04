There’s new reason to see Trump’s crypto endeavor as problematic

The Wall Street Journal had an interesting report over the weekend on the challenges corporate America is facing as it tries to influence Donald Trump and his second-term agenda. A variety of businesses, the report noted, are turning to “unorthodox” ideas.

According to the report, which hasn’t been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, some executives are looking to make appearances on podcasts hosted by Trump allies, for example. Some corporate lobbyists, meanwhile, are recommending that business scrub their websites to remove policies and language that Republicans might not like.

But of particular interest was the Journal noting that chief executives are “buying the Trump family’s cryptocurrency token.”

Evidently, they’re not alone. The Washington Post reported:

Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun invested $30 million in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project three weeks after the election, helping Trump make a potentially hefty profit. Sun … is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission on charges of fraud, market manipulation and other alleged violations. He announced the investment in Trump’s project Nov. 25 on X.