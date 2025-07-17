Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed December 15, 2023 / 06:57

Trump’s latest nominee to HHS says fighting teen pregnancy is ‘purview of parents’

Dr. Brian Christine, who supports what he calls “traditional gender roles,” wouldn’t support programs against teen pregnancy.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post