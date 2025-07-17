Trump’s latest nominee to HHS says fighting teen pregnancy is ‘purview of parents’

During his first term, Donald Trump sought to slash hundreds of millions of dollars from federal programs to prevent teenage pregnancy, despite overwhelming evidence of their effectiveness.

Now, Trump’s nominee to serve as assistant Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Brian Christine, is offering new reasons to worry about the fate of such efforts.

An Alabama urologist who’s promoted “corrective care” for transgender children (a widely decried version of conversion therapy), Christine would fit in with the rest of Trump’s Cabinet, which is already rife with conspiracy theorists and extremists. Christine has claimed masculinity in the U.S. is “being attacked” and that trans people are “pawns” of liberals who want to subvert “traditional gender roles” in a challenge to “traditional theology.” On another podcast he said “society works best when men and women are fulfilling their roles, when they are doing what they’re supposed to do, raising children and propagating the species,” which Christine called “the natural and moral law.”

During Christine’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland pressed him on his comments about gender roles, as well as his stance on efforts to combat teen pregnancy, which Alsobrooks said have helped curb teen pregnancy in Christine’s home state of Alabama. Alsobrooks said she was asking because, as assistant HHS secretary, Christine would be responsible for “implementing policies that uplift health issues for women in the United States.”