Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Vance saying Harris should ‘go to hell’ over Afghanistan was ‘clearly a performance’ August 29, 2024 / 05:51

Vance, confronted with the awful story behind the viral Miss Teen USA clip, says he won’t apologize

After being told that the contestant had later contemplated suicide, Trump’s running mate lamented that “politics has gotten way too lame” and “way too boring.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post