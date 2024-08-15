Here’s a message for JD Vance from two ‘postmenopausal’ women

In a 2020 podcast interview, aspiring vice president JD Vance appeared to agree with host Eric Weinstein’s assertion that “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” is helping to raise children. He certainly didn’t dispute it.
A spokesperson told NBC News that Vance was not in fact agreeing with the host’s “postmenopausal” comment, and accused “the media” of “dishonestly putting words in JD’s mouth.” You can listen to the clip for yourself. But as two women lawyers well into in this life stage ourselves (minus the grandchildren), we have thoughts.
And so do the many, many women — those menopausal supposed-to-be-grannies — who are similarly appalled by a Republican Party more broadly that has repeatedly made statements suggesting a deep disdain for women’s bodily autonomy, to say nothing of their ability to make their own choices about their lifestyle and purpose.
In a viral thread on X, a remarkable collection of women demonstrated precisely why they are entitled to a respected place in society. The respondents included an operating room nurse, a city council member, a CEO of a landscape supply company, a CPA, and a legal assistant. Food pantry volunteers, political campaign volunteers, and yes, pet owners and caregivers all chimed in too. Elsewhere on the platform, “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood did not mince words: “So, um, speaking as a very postmenopausal woman, if I didn’t have grandkids should I be taken out and shot? Lacking a sole purpose?”
The 2024 Democratic ticket is currently led by a postmenopausal woman and a running mate who earned the nickname “Tampon Tim” after signing a Minnesota bill that provided free period products in school restrooms. The 2024 Republican ticket, in contrast, is led by two men who have consistently mocked, denigrated and undermined female autonomy.
And so we write today to drive home an important message: Women who have been affected by menopause deserve better than mockery or minimizing labels. Instead of being lumped together as a group of faceless caregivers, they deserve and demand society’s attention and respect. And that starts by making their health a policy priority.
Let’s start with equity in medical research. In 2020, the National Institutes of Health allocated only 10.8% of its $45 billion budget to women’s health, despite women making up more than half of the U.S. population. Of that, only a tiny fraction went to menopause research. Menopause-specific research is part of a “subcategory of a subcategory,” according to Dr. Lisa Mosconi, a neuroscientist and the author of the bestseller “The Menopause Brain.”