At-risk Indiana Rep: GOP gerrymander push shows drive toward authoritarianism August 26, 2025 / 03:26

Indiana’s governor offers a stark warning on gerrymandering

Gov. Mike Braun said there could be “consequences” — and his state could miss out on “benefits” — if Indiana doesn’t go along with the GOP’s 2026 scheme.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post