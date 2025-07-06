Idaho bans ‘Everyone Is Welcome Here’ classroom signs, calling them ideological

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 2 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

Back in March, we brought you the crazy story of Sarah Inama, a history teacher in Idaho who decorated her sixth-grade classroom with inspirational posters. Inama displayed signs with messages such as “In This Room, Everyone Is Welcome, Important, Accepted, Respected, Encouraged, Valued, Equal,” along with an even more straightforward one showing children’s raised hands with the tagline “Everyone Is Welcome Here.”

The posters showcased motivational messages simply meant to tell students: Whoever you are, you belong here. It is the type of poster that a lot of us probably saw growing up in classrooms. And it really shouldn’t be controversial, but it was.

Earlier this year, Inama shared that her school’s administration ordered her to take down the posters. She said officials told her the signs were in violation of district policy and that, in “today’s political environment, they’re considered a personal opinion.”

Inama told a local news station that after meeting with administration officials, she went back to her classroom, put the signs back up and emailed her school’s principal “and said, ‘I just … I don’t agree. I don’t agree that this is a personal opinion. I feel like this is the basis of public education.’”

This is one of the signs that an Idaho school district ordered a sixth-grade teacher to take down. Courtesy Sarah Inama

Ultimately, Inama ended up resigning in May. And on July 1, a new law went into effect in Idaho that prohibits flags or banners depicting political viewpoints from being displayed in public K-12 classrooms.