Democrat lawmakers push back against ICE agents wearing masks July 8, 2025 / 05:41

Nassau County offers a grim preview of the future of MAGA policing

The Nassau County executive signed an order to allow law enforcement officers to hide their identities amid backlash to masked ICE agents.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

