Dems in Nassau County sue over GOP leader’s civilian militia plan

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s proposal to designate “special deputies” to assist law enforcement has drawn backlash — and comparisons to the Nazi militia known as the “Brownshirts.”

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.